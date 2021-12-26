Javier Pardo dominated the 2021 FIA ERC2 Championship by winning the category on all six rounds he contested.
His Suzuki Motor Ibérica team-mate Joan Vinyes has partnered him for the last five seasons and believes Pardo’s versatility made the difference during his charge to the production class title.
“Javier is a very young pilot, but is a very good pilot,” veteran Andorran ace Vinyes said. “He’s very quick in Tarmac and gravel, very safe, never going out of the road. This year was his year.”
“Javier is a very young pilot, but is a very good pilot,” veteran Andorran ace Vinyes said. “He’s very quick in Tarmac and gravel, very safe, never going out of the road. This year was his year.”
Ad
ERC
ERC’s Hungary Herczig aiming high
The post Revealed: Pardo’s secret ERC2 ingredient appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Five moments that turned Mikkelsen’s 2021 ERC season gold
ERC
Rally3 cars even faster in ERC 2022
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad