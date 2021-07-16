Alberto Battistolli will continue his mission to learn and improve at international level when the FIA European Rally Championship visits his native Italy from July 23-25.

The ACI Team Italia-supported driver is among a host of emerging talents contesting Rally di Roma Capitale next week and starts the Fiuggi-based event following top-20 finishes on the ERC rounds in Poland and Latvia.



“The stages in Latvia were faster than Poland and I didn’t feel the comparison,” said Battistolli. “We had an unfortunate puncture on the first stage but overall we managed everything well. We corrected a lot of pacenotes and did a great jump since Poland and I’m happy because I’m here to get experience. Having good pacenotes and improving them year after year is my main objective.”



Simone Scattolin co-drives Battistolli in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo run by Italian team Delta Rally. They took part on Rally della Marca Trevigiana last weekend to prepare for Rally di Roma Capitale and finished fifth overall.

