Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of the Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI), used today’s Rally di Roma Capitale launch press conference to praise the work of event organiser Max Rendina and his team at Motorsport Italia.

At the Sala Giuseppe Spizzuoco, ACI’s headquarters, President Sticchi Damiani said: “We can envisage a great success. The commitment of Max Rendina and his staff, their passion and competence are recognised by everyone. Being located in a splendid and unique city like Rome is an advantage and the Caracalla test is the icing on the cake.









“It has been a huge job also in terms of getting all the permissions, but this will contribute to the success of the Rally di Roma Capitale. We all are seeking normality and this event wants to be a restart. We are all changed by what happened and what is still happening and we are here to support the organisers and do all that is possible to give value to our amazing history in the world of rally.”









Giuseppina Fusco, President of Automobile Club Roma, said: “The great sensibility and preparation behind the Rally di Roma Capitale is the key to the success obtained by this benchmarking event on the national and international scene in the past nine years. Automobile Club Roma has always been close to Max Rendina and his team to support and promote this event as next to the sporting event it also proposes other important themes like safety and road education, environment protection and the promotion of virtuous behaviours to the benefit of housing territories. I wish the best of luck to the ninth edition of the Rally di Roma Capitale.”









Roberto Tavani, Advisor Politiche dello Sport Regione Lazio, said: "I am really happy for being here this morning and I bring the salute of the President Zingaretti and the Regional Council. Rally di Roma Capitale is part of the sporting programming of Regione Lazio for 2021 which will concretely support this event that showcases some of our beauties. About 40 entities and municipalities are involved in this project and this gives an idea of how wide the connections of this event with the territory are. I remember the first start from Castel Sant'Angelo, the tension of the moment, the participation, the great celebration of the sport that this event has always been. This is the sort of power that should boost our desire to restart. Many events that go beyond sports are back in our city and region, which allows us to combine three elements that our everyday life should be based on: health, socialisation and economy.”









In response, Max Rendina, Head of Rally di Roma Capitale, said: "Thank you all. I have to thank all my collaborators, starting from Simone Ferraro, Bruno De Pianto, Emanuele Inglesi, my secretary and all the team that never gives up. I can guarantee that the job done is huge, we reached a record of entered R5 cars and this boosts our confidence and determination. I would like to thank ACI for being next to us to overcome all the obstacles, Automobile Club Roma, Regione Lazio, the Municipality of Roma Capitale, the local police forces of Roma Capitale and all the entities and administrations involved in the event. We are proud of the Rally di Roma Capitale, we decided to add the great spectacle at the Terme di Caracalla and I hope that next year, on the occasion of the 10th edition, we could completely open the show to the public.”

ERC Revving up for Roma: Vogel plans ERC practice run… in Austria! AN HOUR AGO

ERC Revving up for Roma: Ten take-outs from ERC event media launch 2 HOURS AGO