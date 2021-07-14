Adrienn Vogel is heading to Austria this weekend to get ready for Italy’s round of the FIA European Rally Championship, Rally di Roma Capitale.

Vogel, from Hungarian, is contesting Rallye Weiz as final preparation for Rally di Roma Capitale from July 23-25. Her compatriot, Ivett Notheisz, will co-drive their Ford Fiesta Rally4 run by Orsák Rallysport and Roger Rally Team.









“We thought it could be a good preparation, a Tarmac race up in the mountains like the Rally Di Roma Capitale in the FIA ERC,” said Vogel, who is planning selected ERC3 starts this season. “The quality and grip of the asphalt itself is very similar to Rome but it's all-new to us."









Vogel finished a fine fifth in ERC3 on her Rally di Roma Capitale debut last season.









“It would be nice if we could go even further, but I’m not complaining because we had podium finishes in the Hungarian Peugeot Cup where the field is very strong. Even so, we have gained a lot of experience, I feel that the more kilometres I go, the better I can take on the faster paces, they are also more and more comfortable, and I push my limits every time. It’s good to go with two types of cars because the experiences are different, both build my mutual trust in each other, and my driving skills also develop.”



As well as time spent driving Rally4 cars from M-Sport and Peugeot, Vogel has been treated to a high-speed co-drive with multiple Hungarian title winner and former World Rally Championship driverRóbert Bútor (pictured).

“It was fantastic luck to be able to sit next to one of the most experienced Hungarian rally drivers, Róbert Bútor, in the Citroën C3 WRC to experience the difference between a World Rally Car and a Rally4 car. Everything happens very quickly. At every moment, I felt like I was well above the limits of physics. Of course, I got the mood, but it takes a lot of kilometres for the driver to feel the car at all.”

Rallye Weiz takes pace from July 16-17. Vogel’s Orsák Rallysport team-mates, Erik Cais and Daniel Polášek, will also be competing on the event in a Fiesta Rally2 and Fiesta Rally4 respectively.

