Ghjuvanni Rossi’s second consecutive podium in the new-for-2021 Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT was made even more special because he had to “fight” for the place.

Rossi beat fellow Frenchman Bastien Bergounhe to third position in the arrive-and-drive category for the Renault Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres.



At the finish of Rally Liepāja, Rossi said: “I’m very happy because it was a fight with Bastien and we take the place by three seconds so we are happy.”



Rossi cut short his celebrations to recognise the performance of category rival Yigit Timur. The Turkish driver completed the 12-stage event at the head of the order but was handed a two-minute penalty after he was checked-in early at the final service control. “I am sorry for Yigit, he is the real winner,” Rossi said.

ERC First to second by Rada completes ERC Rally Lepaja a happy driver AN HOUR AGO

ERC Why Molle’s fifth place was like an ERC3 Junior vicory AN HOUR AGO