Round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, the 55th Azores Rallye, concludes with seven spectacular stages.
Saturday’s deciding leg runs over a timed distance of 89.84 kilometres and begins with a trip north from Ponta Delgada to Coroa da Mata from 09h28 local time. That’s followed by a journey west to Feteiras ahead of the first charge through the iconic Sete Cidades volcano stage from 10h54.
There’s then a return to the Grupo Marques superspecial prior to service in the capital, Ponta Delgada.
Coroa da Mata and Feteiras are repeated in the afternoon with the rerun of Sete Cidades deciding the outcome of the 55th Azores Rallye from 15h53.
Useful resources:
ClickHEREfor the leg two start order
ClickHEREfor the itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
ERC live from Azores
