The temperature will be turned up even more on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland today with a packed schedule of seven stages in the spectacular Masurian lake district.





Getting underway with the first of two runs through the 18.20-kilometre Świętajno test from 09h20 local time, the itinerary also includes twin visits to Olecko (10h05/15h55) and Wieliczki (11h00/16h50).



There’s a return to Świętajno at 15h10, while the day’s action is rounded off by a return to the Mikołajki Arena stage at 19h00.



Świętajno and Wieliczki use all-new layouts for 2021, when Rally Poland celebrates its 100th anniversary.



There will be live coverage, including from the ERC’s camera in the sky, plus expert commentary and analysis from Julian Porter and Chris Rawes, on



