Following the spectacular Caracalla ACI Roma stage on the streets of the Eternal City yesterday evening, Saturday’s itinerary features six stages over a timed distance of 64.18 kilometres as round three of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship begins in earnest.





Live action reminder:



Meanwhile, stages 2, 3, 4 and 6 will be live on ERC Radio. Crews head west of Fiuggi first of all with the 7.25 kilometres of Rocca di Cave scheduled to begin at 09h53 local time. The stage follows the same route as in 2019 and 2020 with the first five kilometres featuring 18 uphill hairpins on the climb to Rocca di Cave. The last two kilometres to the finish in Capranica – Prenestina are more flowing in nature.With a 1.50-kilometre liaison section to SS2, Rocca Santo Stefano, there’s no respite. The 19.70-kilometre test starts in Capranica with a very technical and fast initial section that also includes several changes of rhythm until the route reaches Rocca Santo Stefano, where a steep and challenging descent leads to the stage finish.SS3, Affile – Bellegra, is 7.34 kilometres in length and begins at the exit of Affile village with crews negotiating a very fast and technical road. It’s uphill for the second part towards Bellegra with high speeds and some very spectacular hairpins adding to the challenge.Following a regroup and service in Fiuggi, Rocca di Cave and Rocca Santo Stefano are repeated in their entirety in the afternoon, but the return to Affile – Bellegra starts from the 4.40-kilometre mark for streaming requirements and runs over a distance of 2.94 kilometres.Rocca di Cave 2 (7.25kms) from 14h16 CET, Saturday July 24 on Facebook and YouTube From 17h30 CET, Saturday July 24 on Facebook and YouTube Santopadre – Arpino 1 (21.17kms) from 09h49 CET, Sunday July 25 on Facebook and YouTube Fiuggi – Guarcino 3 (19.87kms) from 17h15 CET, Sunday July 25 on Facebook and YouTube

