Today's deciding leg of Rally Islas Canarias consists of two visits to Arucas (7.18 kilometres), Moya (12.96 kilometres) and Valleseco (14.56 kilometres), while there are two versions of the Telde stage – Telde Tradición del Motor (10.39 kilometres) and Telde Ciudad Deportiva (11.11 kilometres).





LIVE STAGE COVERAGE REFRESHER

SS12:Valleseco 1 (14.56kms) from 11h33 CET, Saturday November 20 onYouTube



SS17:Telde Ciudad Deportiva (11.07kms) from 16h39 CET, November 20 onYouTube



Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Saturday November 20 (check local listings for details)



ERCAll Access:Eurosport, 23h00 CET, Tuesday November 23 (check local listings for details)



Videos, news update and live timing:Available at



ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available at



Social media:Follow the ERC onInstagram,Twitter



USEFUL RESOURCES



for the event itinerary

for live timing

for how to watch live

