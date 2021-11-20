Today's deciding leg of Rally Islas Canarias consists of two visits to Arucas (7.18 kilometres), Moya (12.96 kilometres) and Valleseco (14.56 kilometres), while there are two versions of the Telde stage – Telde Tradición del Motor (10.39 kilometres) and Telde Ciudad Deportiva (11.11 kilometres).
Valleseco 1 (SS12) and Telde Ciudad Deportiva (SS17) will be streamed as they happen onFacebookandYouTube.
LIVE STAGE COVERAGE REFRESHER
SS12:Valleseco 1 (14.56kms) from 11h33 CET, Saturday November 20 onFacebook,YouTube
SS17:Telde Ciudad Deportiva (11.07kms) from 16h39 CET, November 20 onFacebook,YouTube
Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Saturday November 20 (check local listings for details)
ERCAll Access:Eurosport, 23h00 CET, Tuesday November 23 (check local listings for details)
Videos, news update and live timing:Available atFIAERC.com
ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App
Social media:Follow the ERC onFacebook,Instagram,Twitter
USEFUL RESOURCES
ClickHEREfor the leg two start order
ClickHEREfor the event itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
