Umberto Scandola is getting ready to “turn the page” in the FIA European Rally Championship.

After the high-speed gravel rounds in Poland and Latvia, the Hyundai Rally Team Italia driver will return to familiar territory when Rally di Roma Capitale hosts the third round of the series later this month.



The former Italian champion has endured a challenging start to his season-long ERC adventure as he adapted to two all-new events in his Pirelli-equipped Hyundai i20 R5.



On Rally Liepāja last week, Scandola was in P19 when he suffered a high-speed roll, albeit without injury to either he or co-driver Guido D’Amore.



“I'm sorry about what happened, but it's part of the difficulties encountered in this type of racing,” said Scandola. “As in Poland, even here in Latvia we found completely different conditions to those where we have been racing for many years and we don’t have the references compared to many opponents who have been racing in the European championship for some time. Then in a fast-medium right corner that closed we slipped into the field on the side of the road and started to overturn.”



Looking ahead to his home round of the championship, Scandola said: “Let's turn the page and together with the team we will start working on the next rally. I have more experience [on Rally di Roma Capitale] having raced there in the past winning twice and another time we finished second. I hope this is an opportunity to bring the team its first satisfactions in this long European programme.”

