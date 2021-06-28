Umberto Scandola continues his FIA European Rally Championship adventure in Latvia this week on a high after winning in San Marino last weekend.

The Hyundai Rally Team Italia star triumphed on Rally San Marino’s sun-baked stages to score an impressive Italian championship victory in his Pirelli-equipped Hyundai i20 R5.



“It was very hot in every sense,” Scandola said of his San Marino success. “We had very high temperatures inside the car, and not a lot of room to manage, the gaps have been very small right from the start until the last regroup. We were able to manage after that, although it wasn’t easy because the pace must not be too high or too low. I must say that our car was perfect, without even the smallest problem, the Pirelli tyres were extremely fast and safe, we didn’t have any puncture. I am very satisfied.”



Like ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, Rally Liepāja is unchartered territory for Scandola and co-driver Guido D’Amore.



“I have never seen the stages before,” said Scandola. “Maybe Liepāja is a little bit faster than Poland, I don’t know, it’s my first year in the ERC and I need to make up the kilometres and experience.”



With thanks to Gianluca Nataloni, Rallylink.it

