Top drivers and teams from the FIA European Rally Championship can look ahead to a “significantly redesigned” Rally di Roma Capitale route in July as part of “meticulous” work from event organiser Motorsport Italia.





“Charm will be granted by the unique setting of the city of Rome, the eternal beauty, that is unique in the world, will enchant again all the crews and staff”, the announcement continued. “Important care will be devoted to all the measures to contrast the spread of the pandemic. Despite everyone is hoping in an improved situation for the month of July, the Rally di Roma Capitale staff is working around the clock to improve the standards that last year earned the rally the compliments of FIA and all the motorsport world”.



Rendina said: “We want to be ready for all conditions. As the excellence of our event does not go down only to the sporting aspect, but it involves everything and requires great attention to all the smallest details. We have been working for months and we are supported by far-sighted administrations and partners that are ready to commit themselves heart and soul, certain of the great end result.”



Extensive media coverage is once again planned for the event and more information is available by clickingHERE. Organisers are also working to finalise plans to limit the rally’s environmental impact.



Rally di Roma Capitale is set to take place from July 23-25 as a round of both the ERC and Italian Rally Championship (CIR).



