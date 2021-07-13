One of the FIA ERC3 Junior heroes on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last month, Norbert Maior experienced the downside of international competition when Rally Liepāja hosted round two of the championship last weekend.

Romanian talent Maior was second in ERC3 Junior in Poland aboard the Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4 he shares with co-driving sister Francesca.



But it was a different story in Latvia, as the Napoca Rally Academy driver explained following his day one exit.



“For sure it was not my day yesterday,” he said. “I did a mistake in the recce, I didn’t see one big rock, I hit it quite strong and we broke the arm and the driveshaft on the right side. I was very disappointed because the pace was really good and I felt really good in the car, which for me was the most important thing.”



Maior eventually finished seventh in ERC3 Junior following his return to action on day two, when he set top five times on all six Saturday stages. “The final afternoon was better for sure because the pace was great for me and I’m really happy with that,” Maior said. “The main goal on the last loop was to increase the pace [on the last lap], which is what we did. We were happy with the feeling in the car and I hope we can do another rally in ERC3 Junior this year.”

