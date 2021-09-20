Umberto Scandola shrugged off his lack of Azores Rallye experience to post his best result so far in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship, and head home with renewed optimism.

Partnered by Danilo Fappani, Scandola drove his Hyundai Rally Team Italia-entered i20 R5 to sixth overall on the spectacular gravel event.



“It was a very exciting race, difficult the first time, and it's exciting to race on these roads,” Scandola said. “I am quite satisfied because we have improved even if I do not yet have the right feeling on these roads, because it is the first time that I face them.



“On the first day we tried to limit the damage and we were always focused not to make big mistakes with complicated weather conditions. Then on Saturday the situation improved, I started to race more relaxed and good times came out that make me look to the future with optimism.



“The car has been perfect all weekend and I have to thank my mechanics and the Pirelli tyres who assisted us in the best possible way. We still have a lot to discover, but the experience gained in the first part of the year will be very useful for the last races of the season and for the future that I will face together with the whole team.”



Photo:Hyundai Rally Team Italia

