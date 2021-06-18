Nikolay Gryazin stopped on the Qualifying Stage for the opening round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship after his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5’s radiator became blocked.

The three-time ERC event winner reported the issue following a run through a rut on the “softest corner”.



“The first corner in the gravel it’s the softest corner in this rally, a really soft corner,” Gryazin explained. “In the first and second pass of shakedown it was no problem but in the qualification, even when I tried to avoid it, it was just digging a lot of dirt and it just blocked the radiator so we just decided to stop to clean the radiator and continue.”



Gryazin’s delay means he’s set to start leg one of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland outside the top 30 alongside co-driver Konstantin Aleksandrov.

