Nil Solans is getting ready for a “big challenge” on the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally Liepaja today.

The Spanish Gravel champion completed leg one in P10 overall, which puts him at the front of the pack on Saturday’s leg two under the reverse-seeding rule.



“We have a big challenge because we are starting in the front, the first car on the road so we just have to pass through the stages, that’s all, it won’t be nice,” said the Rallye Team Spain driver. “On the last stage [on Friday] we had an overshot and lost a lot of time. If we had lost five seconds more we would have started in 11thposition so [it was] a disaster.”



