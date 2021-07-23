Nil Solans showed an impressive turn of pace in the FIA European Rally Championship when he went second fastest on the Qualifying Stage for Rally di Roma Capitale earlier today.

Spaniard Solans, who led on his ERC debut, last November’s all-asphalt Rally Islas Canarias, was 1.061s down on Qualifying Stage pacesetter Nikolay Gryazin in his Rallye Team Spain-entered Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



“It’s good, we like Tarmac,” said Solans. “We improved a lot last year when we tried this car and we found the correct set-up, let’s say. We did a good test on similar roads and if the stages are quite flowing and the grip the same as I expect, we can do a very good rally, but we will see.”



Solans, who is co-driven by Marc Martí, added: “The stages are more narrow and twisty than in Spain where they are wider and faster. But the temperatures are similar to Spain and sometimes in the last part they are going downhill so they are more intrusive for the brakes. I plan to keep them cool but also go flat out.”

