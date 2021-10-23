Nil Solans is already looking ahead to the deciding round of this season’s FIA European Rally Championship after his debut with Team MRF Tyres on Rally Hungary ended almost before it had begun.

Solans was drafted in as a late replacement for Jari Huttunen to drive Team MRF Tyres’ all-new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 as part of an agreement that will also include newt month’s Rally Islas Canarias.



But after completing the Qualifying Stage on Friday afternoon among the top 15 drivers, Solans failed to start the opening special stage yesterday evening when a technical issue struck.



“I have to say that it is disappointing not to be able to start Rally Hungary for Team MRF Tyres,” said Spaniard Solans. “There was an issue with the car that could not be resolved. I was looking forward to working with the team and being a part of the development process. I am now looking forward to Rally Islas Canarias.”

ERC Cais charges into ERC Rally Hungary lead 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Midday round-up: Gryazin heads Cais on ERC Rally Hungary 5 HOURS AGO