With Oscar Solberg going off the road and retiring on SS2 of Barum Czech Rally Zlín, Ken Torn has gone largely unchallenged in his quest for a third ERC Junior Championship victory.

Driving a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3 for M-Sport Poland, the Estonian was on impressive form throughout the day alongside co-driver Kauri Pannas and holds a fine P15 in the overall order.





“We do our thing like always and not think about the other guys, we do our job and try to keep our pace and stay on the road," Torn said. "Always we can do better but I think it’s okay. The stages are really nice and a really, really big challenge so actually we enjoy a lot. I feel it’s much more fun and comfortable in the dirty places with four-wheel drive. I enjoy.”

ERC Maior not thinking about ERC3 Junior win 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Rain a pain for ERC Abarth ace Polonski 3 HOURS AGO