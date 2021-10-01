Dani Sordo was the best of the FIA European Rally Championship elite on the Qualifying Stage for Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras.





He now earns the right to select his starting position first for Saturday’s opening leg when the Start Order Selection takes place at 18h00 locall time.



“Unfortunately we had only one pass and it’s a very demanding stage,” Sordo said in reference to the delays to Free Practice following crashes for Luis Vilariño and Alessandro Taddei, who were both uninjured in separate incidents.



Nil Solans was third fastest for Rallye Team Spain with ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk fourth quickest in a Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2.



Umberto Scandola was fifth for Hyundai Rally Team Italia followed by Miko Marczyk (ORLEN Team) with Škoda Rally Team Hungaria’s Norbert Herczig seventh and Simone Tempestini eighth. Efrén Llarena (Rallye Team Spain) and Yoann Bonato (CHL Sport Auto) completed the top 10.



