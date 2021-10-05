Dani Sordo has said being team-mate to rally legend Colin McRae was “amazing” and revealed how he used to follow the great Carlos Sainz before he embarked on his own career behind the wheel.

In an exclusive interview on tonight’sERC All Access, the magazine show from the FIA European Rally Championship, the Team MRF Tyres driver used a trip to Fafe’s famous Museu do Rali ahead of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras to discuss some of the moments that helped to make him an FIA World Rally Championship event winner.



“I was lucky to be a team-mate with Colin, for one race, it was with a Citroën Xsara [on Rally of Turkey in 2006],” Sordo said. “It was really good fun to be with Colin even if it was only for one race it was amazing.



“I know a little bit [about the history of rallying], I am not like Jari-Matti Latvala for example, he knows all about rally, but of course I know when Jesus Puras, Oriol Gomez, Luis Climent – when I was younger I followed the Spanish championship more than the world championship but also I followed Carlos Sainz, Colin McRae and all but they were like, really high level.”



Sordo was making his second appearance in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship in a Hyundai i20 R5 run under the Team MRF Tyres umbrella. Find out more by watchingERC All Accesson Eurosport today at 21h30 CET but viewers should check local listings for details.

