Paulo Soria showed promise as he stepped up to a more powerful Rally4 car on the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship decider last month.

Soria finished runner-up to Andrea Mabellini in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, the arrive-and-drive series for the Clio Rally5, earlier this season.









On Rally Islas Canarias, the Argentine placed seventh in ERC3 and fifth in ERC3 Junior in a Toksport-run Clio Rally4 after he overcame a handful of delays alongside stand-in co-driver Sergiu Itu.

