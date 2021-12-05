Paulo Soria showed promise as he stepped up to a more powerful Rally4 car on the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship decider last month.
Soria finished runner-up to Andrea Mabellini in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, the arrive-and-drive series for the Clio Rally5, earlier this season.
On Rally Islas Canarias, the Argentine placed seventh in ERC3 and fifth in ERC3 Junior in a Toksport-run Clio Rally4 after he overcame a handful of delays alongside stand-in co-driver Sergiu Itu.
On Rally Islas Canarias, the Argentine placed seventh in ERC3 and fifth in ERC3 Junior in a Toksport-run Clio Rally4 after he overcame a handful of delays alongside stand-in co-driver Sergiu Itu.
Ad
ERC
Why it was ERC high-five time for von Thurn und Taxis
The post Soria handles the power on ERC step up appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
The ERC champions of 2021: Javier Pardo**
ERC
Laszlo accomplishes plenty during first ERC3 Junior campaign
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad