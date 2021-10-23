Paulo Soria leads the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT order on Rally Hungary, the Argentine impressing throughout the day in his MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5.

Ghjuvanni Rossi is in second place in the arrive-and-drive category followed by Andrea Mabellini, who will take the title if he remains on the podium.



Bastien Bergounhe crashed on SS2 but he and co-driver Mathieu Descharne had vacated their car before it was engulfed in flames. Yigit Timur was a non-starter this morning.

