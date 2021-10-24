Paulo Soria did all he could to win the inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT title. Although he took the victory in the arrive-and-drive category on Rally Hungary, it wasn’t enough to prevent Andrea Mabellini from taking the crown on the double-points finale.

With Bastien Bergounhe and Yigit Timur both retiring their MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5s on leg one, Mabellini was safe in third starting the final day and a cautious drive ensured he would keep the position and secure the title ahead of Soria and Ghjuvanni Rossi, who finished second on the event and third in the standings.



“We are so happy," said Mabellini. "I would like to thank so many people, particularly Toksport WRT because the car was perfect all the season with no problems. But the most important thank you is to Virginia [Lenzi, co-driver] who had the perfect season with no mistakes. I would like to thank all the guys of the Trophy because we are all friends and we are here to follow our dreams. This rally was so long and it was very tense to keep in the third position for all the rally. I am sorry we lost two competitors but that’s rally and we made it to the end. Now we can look forward to doing three races in the Renault Clio Rally4 with Toksport next season.”



Soria added: “For sure it was a very good rally and I am so, so happy. My season started with a victory and ended with a victory and for my first season this is also good. We showed good pace on gravel and also on Tarmac at the end. I’m very happy and very anxious now for next season when we want to do a step up to Rally4.”

