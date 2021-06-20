The 100th Rally Poland and the opening round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship conclude today with six stages over a competitive distance of 69.64 kilometres in store.





ERC Radio will be live throughout the day. Highlights of leg two will be shown on Eurosport and Eurosport Player at 24h00 CET but check local listings for details. Up first is the 9.34-kilometre Mikołajki Max stage from 07h50 local time with SS10 (Gmina Mragowo 1 from 08h35), SS12 (Gmina Mragowo 2 from 11h10) and SS14 (Rally Poland 100th Anniversary) all being streamed on Facebook and YouTube . SS14 will also be shown live on Motowizja in Poland.ERC Radio will be live throughout the day. Highlights of leg two will be shown on Eurosport and Eurosport Player at 24h00 CET but check local listings for details.

ERC Soria out in front in all-new Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT 3 HOURS AGO

ERC Pajari makes instant impact in ERC3/ERC3 Junior 3 HOURS AGO