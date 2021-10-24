The first of three visits to the 13.50-kilometre Erdőbénye test is up first on the deciding leg of Rally Hungary today (Sunday).





A single run through the Nyíregyháza-Városi city test, a 5.78-kilometre street stage, is next with double visits to Erdőbénye and Fóny providing the challenge in the afternoon after midday service in Nyíregyháza.



The finish is scheduled at 19h04 outside Nyíregyháza’s city hall. SS11 (Erdőbénye 2), SS13 (Erdőbénye 3) and the stopline of SS14 (Fóny 3) are live on



LIVE STAGE COVERAGE REFRESHER

SS11:Erdőbénye 2 (13.50kms) from 13h30 CET, Sunday October 24 onYouTube

SS13:Erdőbénye 3 (13.50kms) from 16h21 CET, Sunday October 24 onYouTube

SS14:Fóny 3 (10.85kms) stopline from 17h19 CET, Sunday October 24 onYouTube



