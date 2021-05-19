An all-gravel stage in Tałty, close to Mikołajki, will become the focal point of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland on Friday June 18.

Tałty is the venue of the Qualifying Stage for the FIA European Rally Championship season opener, which is due to finish in the capital Warsaw on June 20.



The Qualifying Stage is a key component of ERC events with the results used to determine the starting order for the top-15 runners on leg one of an event.



Qualifying for 77th Rally Poland is due to begin at 15h30 CET following on from Free Practice on the same 3.26-kilometre stage from 12h30.

ERC Former ERC champion Kopecky praises Hungarian drivers after big battle YESTERDAY AT 04:09

ERC ERC 2021 calendar refresher 17/05/2021 AT 04:12