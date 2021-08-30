Jean-Baptiste Franceschi highlighted the performance of his new-for-2021 Renault Clio Rally4 after moving level on points with Sami Pajari at the top of the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship standings on Barum Czech Rally Zlín yesterday.

After four rounds, Frenchman Franceschi and Finn Pajari are equal on 115 points, however Franceschi is ahead on countback having taken more wins in the Pirelli-supported category.



“It was an amazing weekend, I enjoyed so much the stages,” Franceschi said following his third win of the season for Toksport WRT. “The car was perfect and I want to thank Renault for the car, it was amazing. We did a good job in the test and Toksport as well did an amazing job, perfect all over the weekend.



“We only did one mistake this weekend [when we checked in early for a time control on Saturday morning] but that can happen. We never gave up and we give this victory to everyone involved. It’s perfect for the championship.”



Franceschi was particularly impressive on the Pindula night stage on Saturday when he was 53s faster than his closest rival, Norbert Maior.



“I knew Pindula would be difficult for everyone but I had confidence and decided to push and it works because we did a good performance on this stage.”

