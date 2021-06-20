Former Italian champion Umberto Scandola is in first position on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland – but not like that.
Instead, the Hyundai Rally Team Italia driver faces the prospect of opening the road on leg two of the FIA European Rally Championship opener.
Under FIA regulations, the top 10 at the completion of leg one run in reverse order on leg two. It means Scandola and co-driver Guido D’Amore will open the road – and clear a path through the loose-surface gravel for their rivals running behind – on today’s deciding leg.
