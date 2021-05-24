Three notable FIA European Rally Championship graduates completed a clean sweep of support category wins on the most recent round of the FIA World Rally Championship in Portugal last weekend.

Esapekka Lappi, ERC champion in 2014, won WRC2, three-time ERC champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz came out on top in WRC3, while Mārtiņš Sesks, who took an ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double in 2018, triumphed in the Junior World Rally Championship aboard a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4 from M-Sport Poland.



There was also success for 2019 ERC champions Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock, who completed the WRC3 podium, while 2020 ERC1 Junior title winner Oliver Solberg impressed in WRC2 for Hyundai Motorsport N, as did Movisport’s Nikolay Gryazin, the 2018 ERC1 Junior champion.



Meanwhile, 10 of the top 11 finishers, including winners Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin and second-placed crew Dani Sordo and Borja Rozada, gained ERC experience earlier in their careers, further underlining the championship’s status as the ultimate training ground for the FIA World Rally Championship.

ERC Cais returns to winning ways ahead of new ERC season YESTERDAY AT 04:03

ERC Wagner plots national title push armed with ERC experience 22/05/2021 AT 04:06