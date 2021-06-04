Among a host of FIA European Rally Championship graduates aiming for Sardinian success when the FIA World Rally Championship resumes on the Mediterranean island from today are four ERC title winners. Here’s a reminder of who they are.

NIKOLAY GRYAZIN

The 2018 ERC1 Junior champion carries the hopes of ERC2 campaigner Zelindo Melegari’s Movisport organisation in WRC2.



CHRIS INGRAM

A podium finisher in WRC3 on the last round in Portugal, 2019 ERC champion Ingram will be anxious to build on that extremely impressive result.



ARMIN KREMER

ERC champion in 2001, Kremer competes purely for fun nowadays. He’ll be among the WRC3 contingent in Sardinia with daughter Ella Kremer co-driving.



KAJETAN KAJETANOWICZ

With three ERC titles under his belt, the LOTOS Rally Team driver starts in Sardinia firmly in contention to make it thee WRC3 victories in succession.



Meanwhile, the race to win the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship title begins on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20.

