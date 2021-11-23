Miko Marczyk reckons his “biggest successes” are still to come after he narrowly missed out on finishing runner to Andreas Mikkelsen in the FIA European Rally Championship rankings.

ORLEN Team driver Marczyk has been on strong form throughout the 2021 ERC season with third place on his home event, ORLEN 77th Rally Poland and a career-high second on Rally Hungary last month. He rounded out his campaign by completing the top three on Rally Islas Canarias on Saturday.



Marczyk was also the best-placed ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member in the provisional standings after six rounds, which earned him the full allocation of MICHELIN tyres for the final two events of the season.



Away from the ERC, the 26-year-old and co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk claimed their second Polish championship title.



“I’m very happy because it was a great season for us, probably one of the best in my career because of the development and progress we did is impressive from my perspective,” Marczyk said. “I’m happy because this year we are Polish champions and additionally we are in the third place in the European Rally Championship in the overall classification and we are are also the winner of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory prize.



“We were fighting with Efrén [Llarena] and Sara [Fernández] to the end of this rally and I hope it was interesting for all the fans. Efrén and Sara were very fast and they deserve it and in such a big fight it’s not a problem [not to beat them]. We have a lot of new experience from this season and I hope the biggest successes are ahead of us and we will achieve them in the future.”

