ORLEN 77th Rally Poland’s bulging entry list includes three formers of the high-speed gravel event.

FIA European Rally Championship aces Nikolay Gryazin, Alexey Lukyanuk and Andreas Mikkelsen have all triumphed in Mikołajki in the past.









Lukyanuk took top spot in 2019, one year after Gryazin celebrated victory, while Mikkelsen was the winner in 2016 when the event counted as a round of the FIA World Championship (pictured).



Rally Poland will celebrate its 100th anniversary when it takes place from June 18-20.









Photo:Marcin Kaliszka/Rajdpolski.pl

