It’s tight at the top in the battle to win the inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, the FIA European Rally Championship-based arrive-and-drive series for the Renault Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres.

With two events remaining starting with this week’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín, Andrea Mabellini is nine points ahead of Paulo Soria while Ghjuvanni Rossi a further five points behind Soria.



However, with double points on offer at the Rally Hungary decider in October there’s plenty still to play for as the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT drivers chase a Renault Clio Rally4 prize drive on three rounds of the 2022 ERC.

