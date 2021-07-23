Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT driver Yigit Timur makes his Rally di Roma Capitale debut with a firm plan in place.

The rapid Turkish driver has limited Tarmac experience but says his weekend won’t just be about learning his MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5 on asphalt.



“I have done approximately 10 races on asphalt in Turkey and once in Bulgaria,” Timur explained. “But of course the grip level is definitely different, we are trying to get used to the grip so we are driving and learning here.



“Of course we are also here to challenge everyone, but this is the home race of Andrea [Mabellini], we know he is going to be quite fast here, but we are also here to do our best so let’s see what’s going to happen.”



Asked about the high ambient and ground temperatures, Timur, who is linking up with co-driver Aras Dincer for round three of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, said: “We are used to driving in hot conditions but this is a Rally5 car and it’s not a Rally4 so we have the normal brakes and they are getting overheated more easy. Because there are some downhill stages and they will definitely challenge the brakes. But I think the performance of the car in the heat will be okay.”

