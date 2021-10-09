Toksport WRT has strengthened its grip on the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams with another strong score, this time on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.

With Andreas Mikkelsen finishing as the top four-wheel-drive contender and Jean-Baptiste Franceschi taking second in the 2WD division, Toksport WRT scored 73 points in northern Portugal to move 73 points clear of Rallye Team Spain.



ORLEN Team is now third in the standings followed by Yacco ACCR Team and Team MRF Tyres.

