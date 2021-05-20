A host of FIA European Rally Championship regulars will be in action on the event dubbed the “small Barum Rally” this weekend.

Auto UH Rallysprint Kopná is based in Slušovice close to the city of Zlín, which is due to host Czech Republic’s ERC counter this August.



The seven-stage event uses similar roads to those forming part of the Barum Czech Rally Zlín route.



Drivers in action include Erik Cais (pictured), Grzegorz Grzyb, Miroslav Jakeš, Tomáš Kostka, Nikolai Landa, Petr Semerád, Vojtěch Štajf, Adrienn Vogel and Albert von Thurn und Taxis.

