The battle for FIA ERC3 gold on Rally di Roma Capitale was decided on the final stage with Pep Bassas taking top honours in his Rallye Team Spain Peugeot 208 Rally4.

Run by The Racing Factory from Portugal, Bassas beat Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (Toksport Renault Clio Rally4) by 2.7s with Aléjandro Cachon third in a second Rallye Team Spain-entered Peugeot.



“This is incredible, it’s a really, really good job by the team, by Axel my co-driver but it’s very crazy what has happened and I am very sorry for Alejandro Cachón who did not win ERC3 Junior by 0.1s, a little bit pushing more and he could have won,” said Bassas. “I am very happy for the team, The Racing Factory, and the points for the championship is very good and in Barum we hope it can be better. The fight was amazing today.”



Franceschi was a mere 0.1s ahead of Cachon and secured Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior honours by the same margin after the pair had swapped places several times on the final leg.



Sami Pajari was fourth in a Ford Fiesta Rally4 to preserve his title credentials following earlier brake and confidence issues on a rare start on asphalt with Łukasz Lewandowski scoring more ERC3 points in his Opel Corsa Rally4.



Martin László had been third in ERC3 Junior but was sixth following a puncture. Adrienn Vogel completed the ERC3 top 10 behind Nick Loof, Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT winner Andrea Mabellini and runne-up Paulo Soria.



Daniel Polášek crashed into a tree on the last stage while running fifth. Fellow ERC3 Junior Norbert Maior was in the podium battle when he stopped with a broken wheel.

ERC Pardo makes it two from two in ERC2, while Poloński scores an Abarth Rally Cup hat-trick AN HOUR AGO

ERC ERC Roma leg two report: Emperor Basso defeats Crugnola in all-asphalt battle 4 HOURS AGO