With fellow Estonian Kauri Pannas co-driving, Ken Torn took another important step towards winning the FIA ERC Junior Championship – and the FIA Junior World Rally Championship prize drive in 2022 – with the class win on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

He finished ahead of Oscar Solberg, who restarted following his day-one off to finish second in an identical M-Sport Poland-prepared, Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3.



Torn, who now has three ERC Junior victories under his belt, also underlined the competitiveness of his Rally3 challenger by finishing in the top 15 overall.

