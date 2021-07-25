Ken Torn scored more valuable points in his quest for the FIA ERC Junior Championship crown – and an FIA Junior World Rally Championship prize drive in 2022 with a second category win, this time with stand-in co-driver Timo Taniel.

He was comfortably ahead of Oscar Solberg when the Norwegian retired his identical Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3 on the final stage of Rally di Roma Capitale.



“The morning was quite nice, the car was working really well and definitely we could be happy,” said the Estonian M-Spor Poland driver. “The team did an amazing job to fix the powersteering [problem] from yesterday. We still need to practice the hairpins with the four-wheel drive because it’s a different driving style and when it’s dirty Tarmac the rear wheels help and the car is more stable. Luckily I did one rally with Timo before and he did good work here.



“Overall, we are happy, it was a nice rally and we did our pace. These are good points for the championship and it’s a good win. I was not pushing too much on the final afternoon and I found the time to be better so I improved a way of driving.”

