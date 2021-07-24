Ken Torn overcame a powersteering issue to top the ERC Junior order on Rally di Roma Capitale’s opening leg.

Driving an M-Sport Poland-run, Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3 with stand-in co-driver Timo Taniel by his side, Torn heads team-mate Oscar Solberg heading into Sunday’s final leg.



Solberg, who is competing on his first asphalt event in four years, is second in another Fiesta Rally3 but frustrated after some wrong set-up calls this morning.

ERC Bernardi’s ERC3 heartbreak lets in Bassas, Franceschi ahead in ERC3 Junior 17 MINUTES AGO

ERC Perfect Pardo ahead in ERC2, Poloński primed for Abarth Rally Cup honours 28 MINUTES AGO