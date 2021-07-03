Dariusz Poloński claimed the Abarth Rally Cup honours for the second event running with a comfortable category win in Latvia.
Starting Rally Liepāja on the back of winning the Pirelli-equipped series for the Abarth 124 rally on Poland's season opener last month, Pole Poloński was never truly threatened by his Czech rival Martin Rada for a convincing victory alongside co-driver Łukasz Sitek.
