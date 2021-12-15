Alejandro Cachón was able to hit back in style from the disappointment of missing his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship last month.

After late funding issues prevented him from contesting Rally Islas Canarias in his Rallye Team Spain Peugeot 208 Rally4, Cachón stepped up to Rally2 machinery on the recent Rally Cangas del Narcea and promptly took victory.



Partnered by regular co-driver Alejandro López in a Citroën C3 Rally2, Cachón finished first by almost 30s.



The result completed an impressive 2021 season for Cachón, who claimed podium finish in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category on Rally di Roma Capitale and also won the Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica title.

