Vastly experienced Suzuki driver Joan Vinyes reckons his young team-mate Javier Pardo has what it takes to make it to the top of the sport.

Spaniard Pardo, 24, made it two FIA ERC2 wins from two starts in 2021 in his Suzuki Swift R4lly S on Rally di Roma Capitale earlier this month.



Vinyes, a 52-year-old veteran campaigner from Andorra, finished runner-up in the second Suzuki Motor Ibérica Rally2 Kit entry.



“He’s a very good pilot,” Vinyes said of Pardo. “I know him for a few years now and maybe he can arrive very high in the sport.”



Of his own Rally di Roma Capitale, Vinyes added: “It was not easy for us for the first time in Roma but we did a good rally, we drive fast with no faults. It was a great job from the team, the car was perfect, the tyres, all was perfect and we are very happy.”

