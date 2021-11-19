Joan Vinyes capitalised on his Rally Islas Canarias knowledge to lead ERC2 from Friday’s first test as Suzuki Motor Ibérica team-mate Javier Pardo’s hopes of a sixth straight victory were hit by a power loss on SS2.

Despite being overtaken on the stage by title rival Dmitry Feofanov as he limped to the finish of the test, the Spaniard was quickly back up to speed on SS3 following repairs to the extent he was able to demote Feofanov for third in class on SS6. And with the title Pardo’s priority on his home round of the championship, he was more than happy for Vinyes to lead from the front.



“In one race it’s possible to be unlucky but the rest of the season has been very good and I am happy for Joan and Jordi [Mercader] to be leading,” said Pardo.



Vinyes added: “It’s a good day and the car is fantastic. We have so much advantage to the driver in second.”



That advantage over Abarth Rally Cup leader Carlos David García stands at 1m51.3s after nine stages with Pardo 1m11.6s behind García in third.



Newcomer Serhii Potiiko is fourth in a Proracing Rally Team Rally2 Kit-specification Škoda Fabia R4, while Feofanov’s title hopes suffered a further setback when he was forced to change a damaged tyre on SS8.



Tibor Érdi Jr’s debut in a second Fabia R4 was over almost before it had began after the Hungarian clipped a wall with the right-rear of his car 50 metres from the start of SS1. Dariusz Poloński, the Abarth Rally Cup title winner for 2021, retired on SS2 with an electrical fault.

