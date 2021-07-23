Albert von Thurn und Taxis’s Rally di Roma Capitale was over before it began following a practice crash this morning.

The German, who lives in Rome, and co-driver Bernhard Ettel were uninjured but their Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo was damaged beyond immediate repair.



As a result they will be non-starters when the FIA European Rally Championship event gets underway in the Italian capital this evening.



“The first run was very clean, we had especially some room for improvement in the fast section,” von Thurn und Taxis said. “But coming into the fast left-hander, the second corner of this fast section, I thought it might be possible to be fast but I was braking a little bit and then we hit the inside of the kerb. We had a touch of oversteer and then we just ran out of space because the corner continues and we went a little bit wide. That was the end of it, we flew down the hill.



“We hid the car quite far down in the bushes and I’m very happy that nothing happened because it felt like we were rolling through the forest for quite a long time. I was waiting for a major impact to occur but thankfully it didn’t, it just stopped but the car doesn’t look good at all unfortunately.



“That was our rally already, the first free practice run was Rally di Roma Capitale for me, that’s it.”

