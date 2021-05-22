Simon Wagner, a podium finisher in ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior in the past, will bid for the 2021 Austrian title with Eurosol Racing Team Hungary.

The 28-year-old has secured support from Škoda Österreich and will drive a Fabia Rally2 Evo ‘Edition 120’.



Wagner has claimed seven outright event wins in Rally2 machinery since he first stepped up from Rally4 level in 2018 and his highly rated.

