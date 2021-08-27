Simon Wagner is returning to the FIA European Rally Championship on Barum Czech Rally Zlín high on confidence and hope.

The Austrian talent, 28, makes his ERC comeback fresh from winning three rounds of his highly-competitive national championship in succession in recent months.



And with experience of four previous starts in Zlín to call on, Wagner will be among the contenders for a strong points finish in his 120-anniversary edition Škoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo run by the Eurosol team from Hungary.



“It will be my fifth Barum start for the 50th Barum edition in our limited edition 120-year Škoda Fabia, which is really amazing,” said Wagner, a graduate of the ERC3 Junior Championship. “I am extremely happy to get the chance to prove our speed again in the ERC, especially as it will be at the most difficult event of the season.



“Our main goal is clearly to win Austrian championship this year so I knew we have had to deliver and stay accident-free on rallies in our country, otherwise we would not have been able to start Barum Czech Rally Zlín.”



Wagner began his Barum Czech Rally Zlín bid with the seventh fastest time on the Qualifying Stage this morning. “We just made two mistakes so we are not quite happy, we gambled a bit with the tyres but we should be fine for the weekend,” he said.



“It’s difficult to say what our expectations will be, but the target is driving without any mistakes and just have fun and enjoy. But as we already have three ERC Junior podiums in our pocket in Zlín of course we hope for some good stage times. If we have rain and for everybody it’s the same our knowledge here in Zlín could be something good for us.”



Gerald Winter, also from Austria, will co-drive Wagner on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, round four of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, which runs from today until Sunday.

