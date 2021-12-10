Andrea Mabellini’s hugely successful 2021 season continued in his native Italy last month.
Fresh from clinching the inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT on the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally Hungary, Mabellini and co-driver Virginia Lenzi were in action on FORUM8 ACI Rally Monza.

Upgrading to a Clio Rally4 from the Clio Rally5 they used to win back-to-back ERC support category titles, the young pairing won the RC4 class on the WRC finale.

Mabellini’s prize for winning the MICHELIN-supported Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT in 2021 is three ERC rounds in 2022 driving a Clio Rally4, run by Toksport WRT.
ERC
Former ERC Junior Munster siblings impress in Spa
YESTERDAY AT 08:36
The post What ERC Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT winner Mabellini did next appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC excitement added to WRC+
YESTERDAY AT 14:31
ERC
Ares aces it to add Spanish Gravel crown to previous ERC successes
08/12/2021 AT 05:08