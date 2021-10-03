This is what the FIA European Rally Championship category winners said after Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.

ANDREAS MIKKELSEN, TOKSPORT WRT, ŠKODA FABIA RALLY2 EVO (FIA ERC1 winner)

“I’m feeling good, it was the perfect weekend, Elliott did an amazing job, my Toksport team also. The car was so reliable the whole weekend and it was a pleasure to drive and a nice experience. We managed to stay out of trouble, drove clever and pushed where we had to. It was the recipe for success this weekend. But it was really difficult conditions yesterday. We managed to stay out of too much trouble, we just had one puncture yesterday but it was very difficult for everyone, everyone hit some kind of trouble. I got some help from my friend Alexey, he had some issues, and that made life easier. It was a tough weekend and really enjoyable to be in Portugal. Alexey is always a guy who is always pushing and always wants to win but we are the same but of course we have to think about the championship at the same time. In the end he had some problems and that made my life a bit more easy. It’s looking really, really good for the championship now. We go to Hungary and if we can get a good result there hopefully everything will be good for us.”



JAVIER PARDO, SUZUKI MOTOR IBÉRICA, SUZUKI SWIFT R4LLY S (FIA ERC2 winner)

“This weekend was fantastic. The first day was very difficult with the rain and the fog but no mistakes and the two cars in the final podium is perfect and I thank the team for all the job. Yesterday was very easy to make mistakes and I made two idiot mistakes in the morning but today was more easy, more relaxed and I could drive with lots of caution and now we are at the finish. There are two hard rallies left, it’s difficult but I need to keep the focus for the championship.”



PEP BASSAS, RALLYE TEAM SPAIN, PEUGEOT 208 RALLY4 (FIA ERC3 winner)

“Yesterday was very difficult with many rocks on the stage and very dirty but this day was a good day. I am so sorry for Franceschi but this is rally and this can happen. In the championship it’s very good. Rally Hungary is very difficult but we have two rallies left and the points will be important and in Canarias I think we can push a bit more. Hungary is similar to Barum and it’s very important to finish the rally. The stages are good but it’s Tarmac, gravel, Tarmac, gravel and very difficult. After the Azores this victory was necessary but now we must finish the next two rallies and it’s then possible to win the championship.”



ERIK CAIS, YACCO ACCR TEAM, FORD FIESTA RALLY2 (ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory leading finisher, pictured)

“It was such great fun this rally and I am really happy to be at the finish. I was a bit nervous on the last stage because you know what happened to me on the Barum Rally when I crashed on the last stage. But we reached the finish and thanks to all my partners and the team and all my family and all my supporters, it’s been a really good week.”

